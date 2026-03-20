Gov. Kemp suspends Georgia gas tax

ATLANTA — Gas prices in metro Atlanta are expected to decrease after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp officially signed a bill on Friday suspending the state gas tax for 60 days.

The legislation comes as prices continue to surge due to the conflict in the Middle East. According to GasBuddy, the current metro Atlanta average is $3.85 per gallon.

Georgia Revenue Commissioner David Burge says officials are working to ensure the price reductions reach drivers as quickly as possible.

“We’re sending out a bulletin to the distributors right now notifying them of the suspension,” Burge said. “It’s going to take a little while for the distributors to make those transactions and get that gasoline out.”

This marks the fourth time Gov. Kemp has suspended the gas tax since taking office. The measure passed the House this week and received unanimous approval from the State Senate in a vote Thursday.

Georgia’s gas tax is about 33 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 37 cents for diesel. However, Georgia Tech energy economics professor Dr. Matthew Oliver cautions that drivers should not expect prices to drop by the full amount.

“Because with any tax of this kind the consumers bear a portion of it, but also the sellers bear a portion of it,” Oliver said.

The suspension took effect immediately after the governor signed the legislation, though Oliver says it may take a few days before drivers notice lower prices at the pump.

Gov. Kemp also suspended the gas tax following Hurricane Helene in 2024. Estimates suggest the state could lose up to $400 million in revenue during the 60-day suspension.