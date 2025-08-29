Local

Gov. Kemp suspends Cobb County superior court clerk until criminal case is resolved

By WSB Radio News Staff
Metro court clerk accused of ordering employee to delete public files tied to passport fees Connie Taylor has served as the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk for two years. Now she is at the center of a whistleblower complaint. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Governor Brian Kemp has suspended a superior court clerk in Cobb County until the criminal case against her case is resolved.

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor was suspended from her post after she was indicted last month on charges of record destruction and violating her oath of office.

The indictment accuses her of asking an employee to delete both records about passport revenue and an email about them.

State law allows superior court clerks to keep the $35 processing fee when someone applies for a passport, but Taylor is accused of also keeping money for an expedited shipping fee that’s supposed to go to the county.

She has pleaded not guilty.

In Friday’s executive order, Gov. Kemp cited a review panel’s recommendation, which found that the indictment against Taylor “adversely affects the administration of her office.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!