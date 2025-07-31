Local

Cobb County superior court clerk indicted for destroying public records

Connie Taylor has served as the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk for two years. Now she is at the center of a whistleblower complaint.
COBB COUNTY, GA — A superior court clerk in Cobb County is in some hot water and could face a more than decade in prison if convicted.

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor is charged with destruction of public records and violation of oath of office.

The indictment announced Thursday in a Cobb County courtroom accuses her of asking an employee to delete both records about passport revenue and an email about them.

State law allows superior court clerks to keep the $35 processing fee when someone applies for a passport, but Taylor is accused of also keeping money for an expedited shipping fee that’s supposed to go to the county.

In a statement from Cobb County, it says regardless of the outcome, the county is committed to ensuring residents continue to receive efficient effective services through the clerk of superior court’s office.

