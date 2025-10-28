GM in Roswell to lay off 325 employees, close Innovation Center

Hundreds of General Motors workers in Roswell will be out of a job by the end of the year.

The automaker confirms plans to close its Georgia IT Innovation Center resulting in about 325 layoffs.

A statement from a company spokesman says GM is redefining its site strategy and unifying its technical teams in targeted hubs for better collaboration.

As a result, some of the current employees in Roswell will be offered transfers or remote work, but others will receive severance packages.

GM first opened the Roswell center in 2013 as part of a $26M investment.

The company calls the decision to close it “difficult”.