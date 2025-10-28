Local

GM in Roswell to lay off 325 employees, close Innovation Center

By WSB Radio News Staff
General Motors headquarters
GM in Roswell to lay off 325 employees, close Innovation Center FILE PHOTO: General Motors (lindaparton - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

Hundreds of General Motors workers in Roswell will be out of a job by the end of the year.

The automaker confirms plans to close its Georgia IT Innovation Center resulting in about 325 layoffs.

A statement from a company spokesman says GM is redefining its site strategy and unifying its technical teams in targeted hubs for better collaboration.

As a result, some of the current employees in Roswell will be offered transfers or remote work, but others will receive severance packages.

GM first opened the Roswell center in 2013 as part of a $26M investment.

The company calls the decision to close it “difficult”.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!