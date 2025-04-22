Global disease detectives gather in Atlanta for CDC’s 2025 Epidemic Intelligence Service Conference

ATLANTA — Disease detectives from around the world are in Atlanta this week as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hosts its 2025 Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Conference at the Hyatt Regency in downtown.

The annual event brings together scientists, epidemiologists, and public health professionals who have been on the front lines of major disease outbreaks. The conference begins Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. and will run throughout the week.

“We bring in our disease detectives to share their work so others can learn about the life-saving investigations they’ve done,” said Dr. Eric Pevzner, Chief of the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the CDC. “From chronic diseases to environmental contamination, this is where we tackle the most pressing public health issues.”

EIS officers often referred to as “disease detectives” will present findings on recent investigations, including:

An outbreak of anthrax in Wyoming

Avian influenza in Washington State

Botulism cases in the U.S. linked to cosmetic surgery

A norovirus outbreak among hikers in Hawaii

The conference serves both as a training ground and a platform for sharing critical research, with a focus on refining how scientific information is communicated to the public and policymakers.

Dr. Pevzner emphasized that the event is not only about showcasing epidemiological work, but also about preparing investigators to prevent and respond to future outbreaks. “It’s about making sure they have the tools, communication skills, and knowledge to protect public health on a global scale,” he said.

For more information about the conference, visit cdceisconference.org.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story