Georgia Uber driver charged after violent encounter with passenger goes viral

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta Uber driver faces battery charges after an incident with a passenger captured on video went viral.

Atlanta Hawks broadcaster Tabitha Turner says she was involved in an argument with her Uber driver, Mericole Smith, after she says Smith refused to turn on the air conditioner and roll up her windows.

Turner says Smith demanded her to get out of the car on the highway. The argument escalated when Smith sprayed Turner with Mace.

Drivers who witnessed the encounter called Hapeville police.

Turner says she is worried about her future because of the narrative circulating on social media.

“I’ve received threats on social media about my karma that is coming to me,” Turner said.

Turner did admit she hit Smith only after she was sprayed with mace.

Her lawyers said they are considering a civil action lawsuit.