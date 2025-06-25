Local

Georgia Uber driver charged after violent encounter with passenger goes viral

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
Atlanta Hawks broadcaster Tabatha Turner recorded video of the interaction between her and a Uber driver, who she said became angry of a request to run air conditioning.
Tabatha Turner Atlanta Hawks broadcaster Tabatha Turner recorded video of the interaction between her and a Uber driver, who she said became angry of a request to run air conditioning. (Source: Screen capture of Tabatha Turner's video)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta Uber driver faces battery charges after an incident with a passenger captured on video went viral.

Atlanta Hawks broadcaster Tabitha Turner says she was involved in an argument with her Uber driver, Mericole Smith, after she says Smith refused to turn on the air conditioner and roll up her windows.

Turner says Smith demanded her to get out of the car on the highway. The argument escalated when Smith sprayed Turner with Mace.

Drivers who witnessed the encounter called Hapeville police.

Turner says she is worried about her future because of the narrative circulating on social media.

“I’ve received threats on social media about my karma that is coming to me,” Turner said.

Turner did admit she hit Smith only after she was sprayed with mace.

Her lawyers said they are considering a civil action lawsuit.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!