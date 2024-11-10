Local

Georgia Tech defeats No. 4 Miami in front of homecoming crowd

Miami v Georgia Tech ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 9: Haynes King #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets rushes during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

TLANTA — Georgia Tech football defeated the undefeated Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets held Miami to their lowest-scoring output of the season on Saturday, doing their best to contain Heisman Award hopeful Cam Ward.

Following the homecoming day win, Georgia Tech students rushed onto the field to celebrate the upset victory.

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King ran for 93 yards and threw for a touchdown, making big plays when it mattered most on Saturday. King had missed Georgia Tech’s last two games with a shoulder injury.

The Yellow Jackets gained bowl eligibility with the victory.


