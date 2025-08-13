Georgia Tech to launch new major program for students in fall 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. — Students at Georgia Tech will have a new choice for a major beginning next fall.

Georgia Tech is set to establish a new School of Arts, Entertainment, and Creative Technologies within the College of Design, school officials announced.

"The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has approved for Georgia Tech’s plan to launch a Bachelor of Science in Arts, Entertainment, and Creative Technologies—a first-of-its-kind program at the Institute," according to Georgia Tech officials.

“This new school will serve as a dynamic link between education, research, and industry, positioning Georgia Tech as a national leader in film, gaming, immersive technology, and experiential art,” officials added.

The major will also offer internships, co-ops, and sponsored studios and will be available beginning during the fall 2026 semester.