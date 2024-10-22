Georgia tax rebate: Governor Kemp announces $1 billion in refunds for taxpayers in 2025

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday a tax rebate for Georgia taxpayers that will be available after April of next year.

The proposed rebate would give $250 to single tax filers, $375 to single filers who are head of household and $500 to married couples who file jointly. The governor’s office did not release other eligibility requirements on Tuesday.

“This isn’t the government’s money. It’s yours. That money belongs to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said.

Kemp said the proposal will save Georgia taxpayers over $1 billion and made possible through the state’s “conservative approach to budgeting” and “historic job creation.”

The governor said the tax rebates are also one of the ways the state is looking to provide relief to Georgians impacted by the recent hurricanes.

“In the coming weeks, my team will continue our conversations with legislative leaders on how we can best help those who were hit hard by the storms,” Kemp said.

This is not the first tax rebate or tax cut in recent years for Georgians. In 2022, Georgians received a tax refund after a record budget surplus. Those rebates also ranged from $250 to $750.

Earlier this year, Kemp also signed a set of tax relief bills into law to accelerate what the state calls the largest income tax cut in Georgia’s history.

According to the governor’s office, those new laws will collectively save taxpayers more than $1 billion in 2024.