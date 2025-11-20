Georgia takes the top spot for most overweight teens in US, survey says

GEORGIA — Georgia is among the most overweight and obese states in the nation, according to WalletHub’s annual rankings.

“Georgia actually, fares, not great, but better than I would have thought, given the high rank,” explains WalletHub’s Chip Lupo.“ Georgia is #17 out of the 50 states and Washington DC.”

He says when you look further, though, you find Georgia ranks #1 for the most overweight teens.

Lupo says that’s concerning. They also found that Georgia is below average when it comes to the number of middle and high school that offer healthy food options like salad bars.

Additionally, Georgia ranks about average when it comes to physical activity programs being offered to children and teens.

In all, nearly 42% of US adults are obese. Obesity costs the nation’s healthcare system around $173B each year.

McAllen Texas ranks #1 for the most overweight and obese population.

Ashville, North Carolina has the fewest obese people.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.