Georgia surplus tax rebates begin arriving in bank accounts

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Some Georgians are beginning to see extra money in their bank accounts as the state’s surplus tax rebates are officially being distributed.

The payments are showing up with the label “GAS TAX RFD”, according to early reports from residents. The amount of the rebate varies based on filing status:

  • $250 for single filers or married individuals filing separately
  • $375 for heads of household
  • $500 for married couples filing jointly

The rebates are part of the state’s plan to return a portion of its budget surplus to taxpayers. Residents are encouraged to check their bank accounts and direct deposit records in the coming days.

