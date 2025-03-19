Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments on controversial election rule changes

CARTERSVILLE, GA — The fight over how Georgia handles elections resumes today as the state Supreme Court hears arguments on controversial election rule changes that were previously blocked by a lower court.

A lower court ruled that the proposed changes, which include requiring hand counting ballots, making voter certification optional, and mandating signatures at certain drop boxes, were illegal and unconstitutional. The state’s highest court will now review that decision to determine whether these rules will take effect before the next election.

Four months ago, justices declined to expedite an appeal after the lower court halted the changes, which were introduced by the GOP-led State Election Board ahead of the November presidential election. Now, the appeal is moving forward, with the justices hearing two cases argued together as one.

Opponents argue that the proposed rule changes violate state law and could lead to fraud or mishandling of votes. Supporters claim the changes are necessary for election integrity.

According to the Georgia Supreme Court’s website, oral arguments are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The court’s ruling will determine whether the proposed changes will be implemented before the next election cycle.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story