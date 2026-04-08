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Georgia senators demand answers on delayed repairs at CDC campus after shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are demanding answers following reports that repairs are still needed at the CDC’s Atlanta campus after last year’s shooting.

The senators said bullet-damaged windows at six buildings shot up last August have yet to be fixed.

They also noted the most recent government funding bill included $100 million to repair CDC buildings and improve security following the shooting.

Ossoff and Warnock are now requesting a response and a timeline for the repairs within 30 days.

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