Georgia senators demand answers on delayed repairs at CDC campus after shooting

ATLANTA — Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are demanding answers following reports that repairs are still needed at the CDC’s Atlanta campus after last year’s shooting.

The senators said bullet-damaged windows at six buildings shot up last August have yet to be fixed.

They also noted the most recent government funding bill included $100 million to repair CDC buildings and improve security following the shooting.

Ossoff and Warnock are now requesting a response and a timeline for the repairs within 30 days.