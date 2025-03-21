Local

Georgia Senate passes tort reform legislation backed by Governor Kemp

By Jonathan O'Brien
Gov. Brian Kemp tort reform
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA — Governor Kemp’s top priority is headed to his desk for his signature.

The state Senate gives final passage to a plan to limit lawsuits in Georgia.

Governor Kemp posted on X on Friday thanking his supporters and saying they have made history today by “helping stabilize costs and ensure fairness and justice for hardworking Georgians and job creators alike.”


This is a developing story.

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!