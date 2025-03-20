Georgia House passes tort reform legislation, goes back to Senate

ATLANTA, GA — The House voted Thursday afternoon on Governor Kemp’s legislation to overhaul the state civil litigation system. WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien tells me that tort reform has just passed in the House 91 to 82 .

Supporters of the bill say the changes are necessary to protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits costing them millions of dollars to settle. Opponents argue it would limit the ability of abuse victims to sue responsible parties, including businesses and employees.

Governor Kemp says it’s a major step toward stabilizing runaway costs and returning true fairness to our courtrooms.

“Thanks to the hard work of Speaker Jon Burns and his chamber, today we’ve taken another major step towards enacting meaningful tort reform in Georgia. As we keep working for final passage, thank you to all those helping to stabilize runaway costs and return true fairness to our courtrooms.”