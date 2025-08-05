Local

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene questioning her place in Republican Party

By WSB Radio News Staff
WASHINGTON, DC — Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is questioning her place in the Republican party.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Greene says, “I don’t know if the Republican party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to Republican party as much anymore.”

Greene also says she thinks, “the Republican party has turned its back on America first,” the workers, and regular Americans.

Greene has been at odds with many Republicans recently on issues such as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the Epstein files.

