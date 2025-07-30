GA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene comments on the situation in Gaza following colleague’s social post

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to be breaking ranks with members of her own party after her comments about the situation in Gaza.

Greene may be the first Republican to call the humanitarian crisis in Gaza a “genocide.” She writes on social media it’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that October 7th in Israel was horrific, and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.

Her comments follow a social media post by her colleague Congressman Randy Fine of Florida where he encouraged the starvation of Palestinians until hostages are released.

Greene calls Fine’s words “disgraceful.”