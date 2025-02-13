Georgia Red Cross volunteers, organizations help communities impacted by California wildfires

ATLANTA — With devastating wildfires ravaging through parts of the Los Angeles area, multiple organizations including the Georgia Red Cross are stepping up to help those in need.

The American Red Cross of Georgia announced they are deploying volunteers from Georgia to California to aid in the evacuations and relief efforts due to multiple wildfires that broke out this week in southern California, according to WSBTV.

According to the American Red Cross of Georgia, “eight disaster-trained volunteers from Georgia are deploying to California to help support disaster relief operations in the southern part of the state.”

California native and Academy Award winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced her family is donating $1 million to the relief efforts.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they are donating $200,000 to wildfire relief efforts and are holding a supply drive for those in need.

“While we’re currently experiencing unprecedented conditions that seemingly cannot get any worse as we deal with multiple fires across our region, we’re also witnessing our community at its very best,” Chargers Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos said on Wednesday. “The bravery, selflessness, courage, sacrifice and compassion on display over the past 24 hours by first responders, good Samaritans, friends, family and neighbors alike has been remarkable. Our hearts are with everyone who has been displaced by these fires, the firemen and police officers and frontline workers who are risking their lives to keep us safe and those among us who have stepped up to assist one another in this incredible time of need.”

Firefighters in California battled early Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed six people, ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.

The Pasadena Humane Organization, located in the Los Angeles metro area, announced on their website that they are “starting to see many animals coming in with burns and injuries. These animals are being treated in our ICU. We are providing them with pain medications, wound care, fluid and oxygen as needed.”

Here is a list of organizations that are raising funds and collecting resources to help those in need:

Update: Anyone who has left LA and headed south. You are welcome at our restaurant, 16600 Pacific Coast Highway, 92649. We have a large parking lot, you can stay as long as you need and camp out. We will provide free meals for all of those affected. If anyone has any coordination… — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) January 8, 2025