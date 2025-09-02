Georgia Recovery Bus kicks off statewide tour for National Recovery Month

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — Officials are celebrating the start of National Recovery Month with the Georgia Recovery Bus, which is touring the state to spread awareness and hope.

According to Georgia Council on Recovery official Jeff Breedlove, the goal is to provide hope and address the stigma surrounding addiction.

“We get to take a 45-foot bus to 75 stops in communities all over Georgia including urban, suburban, and rural, and show that recovery is real,” Breedlove said.

Led by the Recovery Spot of West Georgia, the event aims to highlight that recovery happens in Georgia communities every day.

The Recovery Spot Program Director Alisha Beck said the bus tour is more than a mobile outreach event.

“It’s a symbol of connection, education, and empowerment,” Beck said. “We are proud to bring this initiative to the heart of our community, where we can inspire hope, reduce stigma, and remind individuals and families that recovery is not only possible, it’s worth celebrating.”

Breedlove noted that this is the third year of the tour.

At the University of West Georgia stop, officials say the tour will include free Narcan training and distribution, recovery resource tables with local organizations, guest speakers sharing personal recovery stories, and opportunities to connect with peer specialists and local service providers.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation recognizing Recovery Month in Georgia.