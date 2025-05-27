Local

Georgia ranks third in nation for nursing shortage

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
(Maridav/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

ATLANTA — Georgia is among the top three states facing the worst nursing shortages, according to a new report from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Chelsea Hagopian with Emory University’s School of Nursing says the numbers may not tell the full story. “We have a serious need for a comprehensive and coordinated data strategy in the state of Georgia to be able to define problems correctly and come up with real solutions that solve real rather than perceived problems,” she said.

Hagopian also stressed that licensing data alone isn’t enough. “The number of active licensed nurses doesn’t necessarily equate to the number of employed nurses; and then further, the number of employed nurses in direct care roles.”

She added, “It just doesn’t tell you the full picture.”

State officials and healthcare leaders continue to explore ways to improve nurse retention and strengthen the healthcare workforce.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!