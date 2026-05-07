Georgia ranked among top states for teaching personal finance in high schools

ATLANTA — Georgia is ranked among the top states in the nation when it comes to teaching personal finance in high schools.

According to a survey from WalletHub, Georgia ranks seventh in the country for personal finance education at the high school level.

The survey comes as more than 90% of Americans say financial literacy should be taught in schools.

Financial experts say learning how to budget and manage money at an early age can help students prepare for future financial challenges, including economic fluctuations, rising prices, unexpected layoffs, and other financial hardships.

Bloomberg’s Courtney Donohoe contributed to this story.