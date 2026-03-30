Georgia prosecutor expresses remorse for using AI to write a legal filing

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — After facing challenging questions at the Georgia Supreme Court, a state prosecutor has told justices that she regrets using AI (Artificial Intelligence) to write a legal filing.

Clayton County Assistant DA Deborah Leslie says she takes full responsibility for using AI to supplement arguments against a new trial for a woman convicted of murder for chasing down and shooting an accused hit-and-run driver.

Leslie has withdrawn a nine total citations either fictitious, wrongly quoted, or irrelevant, according to officials.

“I want to briefly address the citations issue. I’m sorry that I didn’t catch it. I sometimes don’t read all of the cases that my opponents brief and the sentences where I didn’t do that,” said Defense Attorney Andrew Fleishman.

No one caught them including defense attorney Andrew Fleischman, who told Georgia justices.

Leslie’s new brief says that the real cases cited and the evidence still don’t support Hannah Payne’s “citizen’s arrest” claims.

Leslie said it will never happen again.