Georgia property owners could sue local government over enforcement failures

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Property owners in Georgia could be allowed to sue local governments if certain conditions they claim lower property values aren’t addressed, under a bill on Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The legislation would let owners seek compensation if they can prove a local authority failed to enforce laws around homelessness and immigration.

If a resident is able to show that their property value dropped because their local government didn’t enforce ordinances on homeless encampments or immigration, they could be allowed to sue for damages.

Housing advocates say this approach could create problems. Lejla Prljaca with the Gwinnett Housing Corporation said it’s not cost effective.

“We are pulling resources away from the local government, with judges, police, incarceration. We’re pulling these local resources away where we could actually be pulling them towards solving the problems, which is affordable housing,” Prljaca said.

She added that the bill could take attention away from efforts to address homelessness.

“Across the state, we have public, private, nonprofit sectors working together with law enforcement to address public safety, along with making sure that we appropriately house all of our unhoused neighbors and provide them with mental health services,” Prljaca said.

Supporters of the bill argue it’s about holding local governments accountable if they fail to uphold certain laws.

The legislation is now awaiting Gov. Kemp’s signature or veto.