Georgia projected to have second-largest shortage of RNs by 2035

A nationwide shortage of nurses is expected to worsen in Georgia over the next few years.

Georgia is projected to have the nation’s second-largest shortage of registered nurses by 2035, according to the Federal Health Resources Service Administration.

Currently, the state has 21% fewer registered nurses than needed.

Many nurses have left the field because of safety concerns, especially following the pandemic.

Compensation is also to blame for the shortage, which is worse in rural areas of the state. Registered nurses in Metro Atlanta earn an average of $77,000 per year, while those in southwest Georgia earn just over $62,000 per year.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, advocates are pressing lawmakers to make the profession safer and more financially rewarding in order to attract and keep nurses.








