Georgia Power says PSC approves plan to lower overall rates for customers

ATLANTA — Georgia Power officials announced the Georgia Public Service Commission has approved a plan that will lower overall rates for customers as part of a broader agreement tied to the utility’s long-term planning and energy needs.

The company said the plan is designed to provide savings for customers while supporting continued investment in electric generation and infrastructure needed to meet growing demand in the state.

Georgia Public Service Commission officials approved the plan “to lower overall rates for customers and deliver annual savings of approximately $50 per year, or $4.04 per month, for the typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month.”

Georgia Power officials said the agreement follows regulatory approval from the PSC and is part of ongoing efforts to balance affordability with reliability.

“We know every dollar counts. This plan means more money stays in your pocket while we power Georgia’s future,” said Georgia Power Chairman, President and CEO Kim Greene.

The company said the plan includes steps tied to its Integrated Resource Plan and broader strategy to expand generation resources and maintain system reliability.

Georgia Power officials said the approval supports continued planning for future energy needs while helping manage customer costs.