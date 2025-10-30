Georgia Power provides tips to reduce heating costs amid drop in temperature

ATLANTA — Georgia Power is offering tips to help residents reduce heating costs as temperatures continue to drop, especially during the evenings.

Georgia Power officials recommend residents to change air filters regularly to keep heating systems running efficiently and ensuring proper insulation in rooms and attics to retain warm air.

Residents are also encouraged to keep curtains open during the day to let sunlight naturally warm their homes.

Georgia Power notes that setting the thermostat to around 68 degrees provides a good balance of comfort and energy savings.

Heating can account for about half of a home’s energy use during the fall and winter seasons, officials said.