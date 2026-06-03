Georgia parents urged to safely store firearms during Gun Violence Awareness Month

ATLANTA — A new campaign is encouraging Georgia parents and guardians to take practical steps to protect children from gun violence as June marks Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Dr. Kiesha Fraser-Doh, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Emory School of Medicine, says gun violence remains a major concern in Georgia.

According to Fraser-Doh, about 50 percent of Georgians own firearms. She is urging parents and guardians to make sure firearms are unloaded, locked up, and stored separately from ammunition.

“You want to make sure that it’s unloaded, locked up, and stored separate from ammunition. We call it the triple safe methodology,” Fraser-Doh said.

Research shows firearm deaths among children under 17 have increased by 68 percent over the past decade, making firearms the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in the United States.

“Over the last 10 years there’s been an increase in gun violence by like 68 percent in children and teens, and that is just so concerning to us especially since firearm injuries are 100 percent preventable,” Fraser-Doh said.

She says children and teens can make impulsive decisions, making secure firearm storage critical.

“These children may make impulsive decisions and then subsequently harm themselves which is why it’s so important that all firearms that are in the home of children and youth are locked up and stored securely,” Fraser-Doh said.

Fraser-Doh says firearm injuries and deaths among children are 100 percent preventable and is encouraging families to take steps to reduce the risk.