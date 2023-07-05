Georgia mom arrested after setting bug bombs off, locking son inside home, police say

TOCCOA — A Georgia mother has been arrested after police say she locked her son inside a house full of bug spray, according to the publication Now Habersham.

Officers were called to the Toccoa home on June 18 after receiving calls about someone who had been poisoned.

Authorities had to force their way into the home, where they found the boy gasping for air at a bedroom window.

The boy was taken to a Gainesville hospital.

The child, who was not identified, told police that his mother, Susan White, set off several bug bombs inside the home and locked him inside.

White was arrested and taken to the Stephens County jail, where she was booked on charges of reckless conduct.

The child’s age and condition have not been released.

