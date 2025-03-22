Georgia man who sexually assaulted 10-year-old girl faces three consecutive life sentences

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2023 faces three consecutive life sentences, Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson says.

Georgia officials say 22-year-old Isaiah Esquilin-Perez was convicted of three counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of incest and one count of child molestation for attacks on the girl in April of 2023.

According to the district attorney’s office, the victim’s parents saw video of Esquilin-Perez undressing himself and undressing the 10-year-old victim.

The victim’s parents tried to confront Esquilin-Perez, however, he fled and went to a cookout to evade police.

According to Austin-Gatson, he texted the victim’s mother and said, “My bad, seriously, sorry.”

Esquilin-Perez later turned himself in to police.

“We pray that this child and her family are able to find resolution and healing in this verdict and sentence,” Austin-Gatson said. “This defendant violated the trust of this family with his horrible actions. His punishment is justice for this family.”

He also was mandated to complete sex offender registration.