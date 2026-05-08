Georgia man sentenced to life in prison in double murder involving teen girl

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 10 years after pleading guilty in a double murder case in Lilburn.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Javier Ruiz pleaded guilty to multiple charges including malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm and a knife.

Prosecutors say Ruiz confessed to shooting and killing a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl after the girl’s mother expressed concern about Ruiz being around the teen and forbade the teen from speaking to him.

Authorities say Ruiz left the victims’ bodies in a car before returning to a home where he picked them up.

Prosecutors say Ruiz then shot at the teen’s sister and used a knife to slash the neck of the sister’s boyfriend.

The district attorney’s office says the attack was sparked by perceived disrespect.

Officials say Ruiz will be more than 85 years old before he is eligible for parole.

Ruiz was arrested in Tennessee following a DUI stop.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.