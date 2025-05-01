Georgia man sentenced to 35 years in prison for holding girlfriend hostage during domestic incident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges that derived from a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced.

William Scott Kirk II, 35, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty to family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a felony.

He also is set to serve the first 10 years in prison with the remaining years on probation.

In May of 2024, Woodstock officers and Cherokee SWAT team responded to the Alta Ridgewalk Apartments off Brandon Street and Ridge Trail just before 1 a.m. after reports of a woman being held hostage at gunpoint.

Investigators say Kirk and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. The girlfriend left the apartment to get help from friends.

When she returned returned to the apartment with the friends to pick up her dog and retrieve personal belongings, investigators say Kirk grabbed a gun, pulled her into the living room, closed and locked the front door, and prevented her from leaving.

The woman was later rescued by authorities and Kirk II was arrested.

“This case is a stark reminder of the danger victims of domestic violence face, especially when firearms are involved,” said Assistant District Attorney Macelyne A. Williams, of the Domestic Violence Unit, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “This victim survived a frightening ordeal, and I commend her strength and bravery.”

Officials said special conditions of the sentence include no contact with the victim, participation in a Family Violence Intervention Program, and evaluation and treatment for mental health and substance abuse.