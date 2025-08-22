Local

Georgia man accused of murdering his wife in 1998 found not guilty

By WSB Radio News Staff
Wolfenbarger trial Christopher Wolfenbarger was found not guilty in the murder trial for the 1998 killing of his wife, Melissa Wolfenbarger.
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — On Friday, a Fulton County jury found a Georgia man not guilty in connection to the murder of his wife nearly three decades ago.

Christopher Wolfenbarger was found not guilty of his wife’s 1998 murder after just a few hours of deliberating to reach the verdict.

Melissa Wolfenbarger disappeared in 1998, not long after Thanksgiving, officials said.

In April and June 1999, detectives found human remains in trash bags off Avon Avenue. It wasn’t until March 2003 that testing confirmed that the remains belonged to Wolfenbarger.

Christopher Wolfenbarger was arrested in 2024 with the help of new DNA evidence.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!