Georgia man accused of murdering his wife in 1998 found not guilty

FULTON COUNTY, GA — On Friday, a Fulton County jury found a Georgia man not guilty in connection to the murder of his wife nearly three decades ago.

Christopher Wolfenbarger was found not guilty of his wife’s 1998 murder after just a few hours of deliberating to reach the verdict.

Melissa Wolfenbarger disappeared in 1998, not long after Thanksgiving, officials said.

In April and June 1999, detectives found human remains in trash bags off Avon Avenue. It wasn’t until March 2003 that testing confirmed that the remains belonged to Wolfenbarger.

Christopher Wolfenbarger was arrested in 2024 with the help of new DNA evidence.