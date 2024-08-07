Georgia man charged with murder 25 years after missing wife’s body found in trash bags

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested the husband of a missing woman who was found murdered over 25 years ago.

Melissa Wolfenbarger disappeared in December 1998 from her family’s home in Atlanta.

In April and June 1999, detectives found human remains in trash bags off Avon Avenue. It wasn’t until March 2003 that testing confirmed that the remains belonged to Wolfenbarger.

Sources told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer that charges were pending against Wolfenbarger’s husband, Christopher Wolfenbarger.

Fulton County Jail records show a Christopher Wolfenbarger was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder.

The jail booking shows an offense date of April 29, 1999. That matches Melissa Wolfenbarger’s date of death on APD’s Cold Homicide Cases database.

Detectives will discuss the case at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at police headquarters.