Georgia Lottery hasn’t had a Jumbo Bucks winner in two years. Someone just hit $15.2M jackpot.

ATLANTA — While no one has won the latest Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots, someone in Georgia woke up a millionaire on Tuesday.

For the first time since 2021, someone hit the jackpot in the Georgia Lottery’s Jumbo Bucks LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket is worth $15.2 million and was sold at Arcade Shell off Athens Highway in Jefferson.

The last time someone hit the Jumbo Bucks LOTTO was Feb. 15, 2021 in Atlanta for an estimated $14.1 million.

What are the odds of winning Georgia’s state lottery? The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 10,737,573.

Georgia Lottery holds drawings twice a week for the Jumbo Bucks LOTTO on Monday and Thursday at 11 p.m. Ticket sales end at 10:45 p.m. on draw days.

For Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot is $500 million with an estimated cash value is now $251 million.

For Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot is $725 million with an estimated cash value of $366.2 million.

