Georgia Legislature passes comprehensive school safety measure

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers have given final approval to a comprehensive school safety bill, months after a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School shocked the community and ignited a renewed push for preventative measures in schools statewide.

House Bill 268, championed by State Representative Holt Persinger, a Republican from Winder, aims to strengthen security in Georgia’s K-12 schools through a range of mandates and initiatives. The bill now heads to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for signature.

September 4, 2024, the day of the Apalachee High School shooting remains a defining moment for Rep. Persinger, who has worked tirelessly on the legislation ever since.

“It’s been a long, hard road. Since September 4th, we’ve been working on this almost every single day. Just happy to have it done,” Persinger said. “This is a very comprehensive, proactive approach to student safety, and we are going to continue to work on this for as long as we need to.”

The sweeping bill includes several key provisions:

Establishment of a statewide alert system for threats against schools

Mandatory panic buttons in all classrooms

Five-day requirement for transferring student records when a child changes schools

Increased penalties for students who make violent threats

Education Committee Chair Chris Erwin emphasized the bill’s potential to save lives, stating, “We feel that the HB-268 school safety bill will change many lives in this state.”

The bill’s passage comes as school safety concerns remain front and center. Just as lawmakers were voting, Acworth police arrested a 17-year-old student at North Cobb Christian School for allegedly making terroristic threats. Authorities say a tip from Snapchat helped identify the suspect.

“School resource officers were able to identify the student based on the picture of the Snapchat that was received,” said Acworth Police Sergeant Eric Mistretta. “We located the student in one of the classrooms and removed her from class.”

The student, identified as Ella Sever, a senior, is currently being held without bond.

Lawmakers say the incident demonstrates the urgency of the new legislation.

Governor Kemp is expected to review the bill in the coming days.

