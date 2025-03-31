17-year-old charged after school shooting threat at a Acworth high school

ACWORTH, Ga. — A 17-year-old student at a Acworth high school was arrested and charged after authorities say she made a school shooting threat on social media on Monday morning.

The school shooting threat was sent by Snap Chat to North Cobb Christian School which prompted a lockdown.

Officers responded to North Cobb Christian School, located at 4500 Eagle Dr. around 10:26 a.m. after reports from the FBI of a Snap Chat photo sent with a school shooting threat.

Officers and Detectives worked with Cobb County police and North Cobb Christian School’s School Resource Officers and identified the student as 17-year-old Ella Sever. She was arrested and charged with terroristic threats.

Sever is in custody at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

“The Acworth Police Department would like to make it known that all threats and comments made on social media are taken seriously. Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the consequences of posting threats or making inappropriate comments,” according to Acworth police officials.

The Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.