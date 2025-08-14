Local

Georgia leaders warn about spike in number of unlicensed pest control operators

By Miles Montgomery
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, there has been a spike in the number of reports of people knocking on doors offering pest control services.

The problem is, they are not licensed. In Georgia, that is against the law. Officials say it is also a matter of safety and unlicensed operators likely do not have the proper training or oversight to handle chemicals or pests.

According to Angie’s List, “to avoid the common scam in which a company sends unlicensed techs, verify that the technician working in your home is the person who carries the license. If not, ask the company to reschedule with the licensed operator—or find a different pest control company.”

Angie’s List also says some door to door scams involve a “free inspection even when you haven’t seen any signs of an infestation yourself.”

Here are five tips from Angie’s List to avoid potential pest control scams:

1. Check (and Double Check) the License

2. Verify Your Pest Pro’s Insurance

3. Get a Second Opinion on Pest Control

4. Read Your Contract Carefully

5. Research and Read Reviews

Other helpful tips include double checking your research, and contacting your city or municipality’s regulatory agency to inquire about the status of a pest control company’s license.

The Better Business Bureau also has a list of accredited pest control services in Georgia.

