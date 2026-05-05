Georgia leaders voice concern about proposed merger between Sysco and Restaurant Depot

ATLANTA — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper is raising concerns about a proposed merger between Sysco and Restaurant Depot, warning it could lead to higher costs for restaurants and consumers.

Harper is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to launch an antitrust investigation into the proposed deal.

He said the merger could significantly reshape the nation’s food supply chain and reduce competition in the marketplace.

Harper warned that reduced competition could lead to higher prices for restaurant owners across Georgia and beyond.

He said those increased costs would likely be passed on to customers, raising prices for consumers.

Harper added that federal regulators should closely examine the potential impact of the merger before approving the deal.