Georgia leaders say recent immigration raid at Hyundai Plant won’t deter businesses

ATLANTA — In the aftermath of a recent immigration raid at a Hyundai manufacturing facility in South Georgia, state leaders say they do not expect serious fallout for businesses.

Around 475 people, including more than 300 South Koreans, were detained in the Sept. 4 raid at the plant near Savannah.

“We’ve had good conversations with companies that are here, we’ve had good conversations with companies that are unnamed that are looking to do business here. They understand what is going on, they also understand the visa issue,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

He added that he also spoke with the White House about the matter.

Georgia business leaders echo that sentiment but note that visa issues should be addressed.

“There is concern out there,” said Chris Clark, President of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. “But, we’re also going to be working with members of Congress and our partners to try to move forward as quickly as possible.”

Clark added that Georgia businesses benefit from foreign workers, highlighting their importance to the state’s economy.

Last week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warned that the country’s other companies may be reluctant to take up Trump’s invitation to pour money into the United States.

South Korea announced plans to investigate whether its workers suffered any potential human rights violations during the raid.

The detained South Koreans were released recently and most were flown home after South Korea sent a plane to Atlanta to return workers detained in the raid.