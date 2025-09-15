Local

South Korea to investigate if human rights violations happened during Hyundai Plant raid

ATLANTA — South Korea says it is planning to investigate whether its workers suffered any human rights violations during a Hyundai Plant raid in South Georgia earlier this month.

Around 475 people, including more than 300 South Koreans, were detained in the Sept. 4 raid at the plant near Savannah.

Last week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung warned that the country’s other companies may be reluctant to take up Trump’s invitation to pour money into the United States.

The detained South Koreans were released Thursday and most were flown home after South Korea sent a plane to Atlanta to return workers detained in the raid.

