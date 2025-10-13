Georgia leaders remember State Rep. Mandi Ballinger after her death battling cancer

ATLANTA — Tributes are pouring in for State Representative Mandi Ballinger, who has died after a long battle with cancer.

Ballinger, a Republican representing the Canton area, served in the Georgia House of Representatives for more than a decade after being first elected in 2012. During her tenure, she became known as a strong advocate for children and survivors of domestic violence, and she chaired the House Judiciary Juvenile Committee.

Ballinger was also a vocal supporter of gun rights, sponsoring a 2017 bill that allowed guns to be carried on college campuses and later backing the state’s constitutional carry law in 2022.

Governor Brian Kemp called Ballinger “an advocate for justice in our state” and praised her as a passionate leader respected across the political aisle. House Speaker Jon Burns said she served “with unwavering resilience and the utmost dedication.”

Ballinger is survived by her husband and son.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story