Georgia lawmakers say lack of federal funding impacting schools

ATLANTA, Ga. — Some state lawmakers in Georgia have sounded the alarm on the impact of millions of dollars in federal funding they claim has been held up by the Trump Administration.

Some state lawmakers say more than $200 million is being withheld by the Trump Administration.

According to Georgia Sen. Rashaun Kemp, the money is vital for a successful school year.

“I’m calling on the Trump Administration to release these funds,” said Kemp. Stop playing games and let Georgia’s children learn and districts prepare."

This has led to panic, and sabotaging school districts, according to Kemp.

Kemp said if the money continues to be held up, he wants Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session. That is something the governors office says is not being considered at this time.