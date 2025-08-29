Georgia lawmakers consider transition to ‘Next Generation 911’ system

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are discussing how and when the state will change to the modern internet-based “Next Generation 911 system.”

The “Next Generation 911″ system is a technology overhaul designed to improve emergency response through faster connections and enhanced communication tools.

Deputy Executive Director of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority Aleisha Rucker-Wright said the state is facing some serious hurdles.

“Although the 911 infrastructure is the starting point for most of our emergencies throughout the state. That infrastructure has largely remained unchanged since our inception in 1968,” said Rucker-Wright.

While some counties in metro Atlanta have made the transition, the cost is unattainable for some rural communities.

In 2024, Georgia lawmakers included $5.7 million in the 2025 budget to help communities cover the cost of transitioning.

“Anything that we can do to strengthen our 9-1-1 infrastructure and empower our 9-1-1 employees undoubtedly will translate into better public safety delivery,” Rucker-Wright said.

Earlier this month, Cobb County officially transitioned to the “Next Generation 911″ system. Desmond Harris with Cobb Emergency Communications previously said the system has been in development for nearly a decade. Cobb County Emergency Management Director Melissa Alterio previously said the benefits would extend beyond the public, improving conditions for first responders as well.

“The calls will connect to the system faster, so calls will get answered faster,” Alterio explained.