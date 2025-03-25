Georgia 911 systems set for major upgrade under ‘Next Gen 911’ bill

ATLANTA — Georgia’s 911 systems are set for a major upgrade under new legislation now heading to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk. The bill would require every jurisdiction in the state to upgrade to the “Next Gen 911” system, a technology overhaul designed to improve emergency response through faster connections and enhanced communication tools.

Cobb County Emergency Management Director Melissa Alterio says her team is just a few months away from completing the transition and praised the state’s momentum on this issue. “It’s a long time coming,” Alterio said. “Georgia is moving forward with focusing on 911 infrastructure to ensure the overall safety of the public.”

The state’s amended budget includes more than $5 million to help fund the rollout of the advanced system, which will allow emergency callers to share video, photos, and text messages directly with 911 operators.

The “Next Gen 911” system will require software upgrades in each jurisdiction. Alterio says the benefits will extend beyond the public, improving conditions for first responders as well. “The calls will connect to the system faster, so calls will get answered faster,” she explained.

The bill now awaits Governor Kemp’s signature to move forward with the statewide 911 system upgrade.