Georgia lawmakers approve changes to expand medical cannabis bill

ATLANTA — A bill that would expand access to medical cannabis in Georgia has cleared the state legislature and now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The legislation removes the 5-percent THC cap and allows patients to vape medical cannabis for faster relief, changes advocates say could help more Georgians who rely on the program.

Local advocate Corey Lowe said he is thrilled about the bill’s passage. His daughter uses medical cannabis to treat seizures.

“This will expand the program to help more patients in Georgia,” Lowe said. “That’s what’s needed. That’s what the legislators are finally understanding and listening to.”

Supporters say the changes will make the program more effective for patients who need faster-acting treatments and higher-strength products.

The bill was advanced by the Georgia House earlier this month.

Supporters previously said the measure also expands the list of qualifying conditions and changes limits on the amount of cannabis a patient can possess.

Officials said the bill also requires that in-state doctors make the prescribing decisions, closing what lawmakers described as a loophole in the previous law.

The bill now awaits Gov. Kemp’s signature to become law.