Georgia House advances bill to expand medical cannabis access

ATLANTA — The Georgia House has advanced a bill aimed at expanding access to medical cannabis in the state.

The measure makes several changes to the current law, including allowing inhalation as a way for patients to administer the drug and adding more medical conditions to the qualifying list.

State Rep. Mark Newton said the legislation also removes requirements that limit some patients to using the treatment only during end-stage illness.

“If you have cancer and/or intractable vomiting, we don’t want you to wait until somebody determines your end stage cancer with no hope of cure,” Newton said.

The bill also requires that in-state doctors make the prescribing decisions, closing what lawmakers described as a loophole in the previous law.

Newton said the legislation aims to ensure patients have access to both treatment and medical guidance.

“So I think we did some things in this bill to tighten up the program, but it’s all about patients and they should have access both to pure medication but they also should have access to medical advice,” Newton said.

Supporters say the measure also expands the list of qualifying conditions and changes limits on the amount of cannabis a patient can possess.

State Rep. Alan Powell said the changes are necessary for patients seeking relief.

“When people are hurt they need relief. They need relief,” Powell said.

Newton said lawmakers reviewed evidence and patient feedback while developing the legislation.

“It kind of started out, we look at the evidence, we listen to the patient which is who we created this program for, and then it is up to us to act,” Newton said.

The bill now heads to the Georgia Senate for consideration.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.