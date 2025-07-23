Georgia lawmakers address alarming rise in student absenteeism ahead of new school year

ATLANTA — As the new school year approaches, Georgia lawmakers and educators are turning their attention to a growing concern across the state, chronic absenteeism.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, nearly 20% of students statewide are chronically absent, defined as missing 10% or more of the school year. That rate is double pre-pandemic levels and has become a pressing issue for school systems and communities alike.

“It’s troubling to see that 20% of our students are missing three weeks or more of school during the school year,” said Garry McGiboney, who led a statewide study for the advocacy group Get Georgia Reading. “We must get the message out that schools cannot do this alone, parents, community leaders, and others must understand that student attendance matters.”

Experts say the reasons students miss school vary widely. Carol Lewis with the nonprofit Communities In Schools notes that unmet basic needs like clean clothes or access to hygiene products can keep students from showing up. “In one of our communities, it was something as simple as clean clothes,” Lewis said.

Advocates are urging school districts to take early action and improve communication with families. McGiboney emphasized the importance of early intervention to address attendance issues before they escalate.

One metro Atlanta community is already taking creative steps to get students in classrooms. In College Park, parents will receive a 15% discount on their combined electric, sanitation, and water bill if their children attend school every day during the first week, from August 4 through August 11.

“It turns out that schools are allocated the number of teachers they receive every year based on the number of students that show up the first week,” said College Park City Councilman Joe Carn. “We lost teachers last year due to absenteeism, and we hope this incentive helps parents get their kids up and going.”

With the school year just days away, state leaders say now is the time to focus on rebuilding consistent attendance habits before the impact becomes long-term.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story