College Park parents offered incentives to get their children to school

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Residents with children have been offered an incentive to help get their children back to school next month in College Park.

The City of College Park says parents will be offered a 15% discount on their August utility bills if their children are present from Aug. 4 - Aug. 11.

The discount is part of Fulton County’s “First Day Fulton” initiative.

When students miss the first weeks of classes, the school can lose teachers due to low enrollment numbers, officials say.

The first day of school for the City of College Park is Monday Aug. 4.