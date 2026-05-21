Georgia labor force reaches record high in latest jobs report

ATLANTA — Georgia’s labor force and total employment both reached record highs in April, according to the latest jobs report from the Georgia Department of Labor.

The report shows Georgia’s labor force has grown to more than 5.46 million people.

The state’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in April, remaining below the national unemployment rate of 4.3%. However, the unemployment rate is slightly higher than Georgia’s rate one year ago, which stood at 3.3%.

Several industries posted strong job gains during the month, including wholesale trade, real estate and healthcare.

Meanwhile, transportation, warehousing and utilities saw the largest job losses, along with administrative and support services and construction.

Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes said the latest numbers continue to show Georgia is a “top state for talent.”