Georgia joins states using speed-control devices for dangerous drivers

ATLANTA — Georgia is one of several states moving toward using new technology aimed at reducing speeding and reckless driving.

The state is implementing “Intelligent Speed Assistance” technology for convicted super speeders and reckless drivers under a new law that takes effect in 2028.

Caroline Cash with the Governor’s Highway Safety Association said the devices can be quickly installed in vehicles and are designed to control how fast a driver can go.

“And it controls the speed in which someone is able to drive,” Cash said.

Cash said some versions of the technology are passive and only alert drivers when they are speeding.

“Active would actually control your ability to go over the speed limit, it would actually work on the pedal and not allow you to accelerate,” Cash said.

Officials said the law will allow judges to require convicted reckless drivers to use the devices.

“The device allows them to drive, allows them to keep their job, to keep their families intact, to go to the grocery store; it just doesn’t allow them to be reckless and put the rest of the public in danger,” Cash said.

Cash said the technology could also help teen drivers and fleet drivers control speeding.

“This is absolutely an opportunity for parents to put that device in, particularly as these young drivers are learning their habits,” Cash said.

Cash said speeding remains especially dangerous for teenage drivers and young males.

“Because speeding is especially deadly for teens and young males. We know 43% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers include speeding, and that’s much higher than for all of the ages together,” Cash said.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.